Schmitt backs Hawley for U.S. Senate bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt said he’s backing fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Schmitt had expressed interest in a U.S. Senate run, but Tuesday announced he won’t seek the Republican nomination. He had not taken any official steps to enter.

Schmitt said Republicans should unite behind Hawley, who this month opened a committee to explore a bid.