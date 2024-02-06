Schindler's Tavern leads effort to help family after Oran house fire

People stopped by Schindlerï¿½s Tavern in New Hamburg, Missouri, on New Yearï¿½s Day, not to toast 2018, but to drop off clothes for a family that a day earlier lost everything in a fire.

Chelsi Bradley, who manages the tavern, said Tuesday that area residents dropped off clothes throughout the day Monday. The clothes are being stored in an enclosed trailer, she said.

Bradley said tavern owner Rick Lawson came up with the idea of collecting clothes for Jordan Mason, Masonï¿½s wife and their four children.

The family includes two daughters, ages 15 months and 2 years, and two sons, both age 9, Bradley said.

A post on Schindlerï¿½s Facebook page described the situation, pointing out ï¿½a young couple with children lost (their) home and everything in it.ï¿½

The Facebook post said, ï¿½Thankfully, everybody got out ... We are asking for everybodyï¿½s help who has extra clothes, shoes, coats or anything that might help this family in a time of need to please drop off what you can at Schindlerï¿½s.ï¿½

The tavern has posted clothing and shoe sizes for the family on its Facebook page, Bradley said.

In addition, Schindlerï¿½s plans to donate to the family 10 percent of its sales from 5 p.m. to close Friday.

Bradley said Jordan Mason was well known in the area and at Schindlerï¿½s Tavern.

ï¿½Jordan used to come here all the time,ï¿½ she said.

The family has numerous relatives who live in the area, she said.

The fire occurred Sunday at the Mason home at 800 S. Missouri Ave. in Oran, Missouri.