Schindler's Tavern leads effort to help family after Oran house fire

People stopped by Schindlerï¿½s Tavern in New Hamburg, Missouri, on New Yearï¿½s Day, not to toast 2018, but to drop off clothes for a family that a day earlier lost everything in a fire.
Chelsi Bradley, who manages the tavern, said Tuesday that area residents dropped off clothes throughout the day Monday. The clothes are being stored in an enclosed trailer, she said.
Bradley said tavern owner Rick Lawson came up with the idea of collecting clothes for Jordan Mason, Masonï¿½s wife and their four children.
The family includes two daughters, ages 15 months and 2 years, and two sons, both age 9, Bradley said.
A post on Schindlerï¿½s Facebook page described the situation, pointing out ï¿½a young couple with children lost (their) home and everything in it.ï¿½
The Facebook post said, ï¿½Thankfully, everybody got out ... We are asking for everybodyï¿½s help who has extra clothes, shoes, coats or anything that might help this family in a time of need to please drop off what you can at Schindlerï¿½s.ï¿½
The tavern has posted clothing and shoe sizes for the family on its Facebook page, Bradley said.
In addition, Schindlerï¿½s plans to donate to the family 10 percent of its sales from 5 p.m. to close Friday.
Bradley said Jordan Mason was well known in the area and at Schindlerï¿½s Tavern.
ï¿½Jordan used to come here all the time,ï¿½ she said.
The family has numerous relatives who live in the area, she said.
The fire occurred Sunday at the Mason home at 800 S. Missouri Ave. in Oran, Missouri.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 10:05 p.m., said James Watkins, chief of the Oran Fire Protection District.
In addition to the Oran department, firefighters responded from the Scott County Rural, Delta and the NBC (New Hamburg, Benton and Commerce) fire protection districts, and the Chaffee and Scott City fire departments.
Watkins estimated at least 30 firefighters battled the fire amid subfreezing temperatures.
The family evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, Watkins said.
The fire apparently began in a two-car garage before spreading through an attic space and breaking through the roof, he said.
Watkins said the house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is ï¿½undetermined,ï¿½ Watkins said Tuesday. But he added the fire is not considered suspicious.
The family previously experienced a fire last summer on their property while burning brush, Watkins said. One of the children suffered burns from that fire, he said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Pertinent address:
1029 Highway A, New Hamburg Mo.
