Schemel wins GOP nomination for Perry County treasurer

Perry County, Missouri, will soon have a new county treasurer.
Katie Schemel garnered 55% of the Republican Party primary vote Tuesday, defeating Jan Mezo, 1,595-1,300.
Schemel will not face an opponent in the November general election.
County Treasurer Kathy Schumer did not seek reelection.
The treasurer's race was the only contested local race in the county.
About 25% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election, with 92% of those being for GOP candidates and 7% for Democrats.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.