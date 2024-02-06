All sections
August 4, 2022

Schemel wins GOP nomination for Perry County treasurer

Southeast Missourian

Perry County, Missouri, will soon have a new county treasurer.

Katie Schemel garnered 55% of the Republican Party primary vote Tuesday, defeating Jan Mezo, 1,595-1,300.

Schemel will not face an opponent in the November general election.

County Treasurer Kathy Schumer did not seek reelection.

The treasurer's race was the only contested local race in the county.

About 25% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election, with 92% of those being for GOP candidates and 7% for Democrats.

Local News

