The jury heard the rest of the testimonies brought by prosecutors against Lawrence Schanda in his trial Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.
Witnesses included Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office detectives, a forensic pathologist and a forensic scientist.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and co-counsel Ethan Cooper represent the state of Missouri, while attorney Jacob Zimmerman represents Schanda, who is accused of killing his 20-year-old niece Jessi Wilfong in May 2022.
Lester Wilfong — who is Jessi Wilfong's father and Schanda's brother — also was questioned in front of the jury.
Lester Wilfong said he was close with his daughter and trusted his brother. He said he didn't know both Teresa Baumgartner, who has also been changed in the death, and Schanda were doing methamphetamine.
Lester said once he figured out his daughter was missing, he asked Schanda about her whereabouts and his brother said she was no longer at his house. Lester Wilfong said he continually tried to contact Schanda to see where Jessi went. Lester said he begged his brother for information and described Schanda's behavior as "erratic".
Lester Wilfong said that eventually his wife, Katherine, was contacted by a private investigator and received a tip that Schanda may have buried Jessi's body. Wilfong said the information they received suggested the body may have been buried on a family friend's land that Schanda had just bought.
The land was the same property Baumgartner said she and Schanda put $20,000 down on, during the first day of Schanda's trial.
Lester Wilfong said he informed authorities of the information and met them there. He said police detectives noticed part of the dirt in the barn seemed to be disturbed and identified an auger in the shed. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's detective Sgt. James Malugen a soil probe test on the dirt.
Malugen said when the probe came out of the ground they could smell the decomposition on it. He said when he and other officers started digging they found a boot and socks, then carpet and blanket and found knives laid out side by side in the dirt.
Malugen said under all of the items they found a tarp-wrapped body. He said the body was identified to be Jessi's by her tattoos.
Sheriff's Office detective Robert Jenkins said he attended the autopsy, searched Schanda's trailer for evidence and was also with Malugen when they dug up the body.
According to Jenkins, he found some blood spatter on the walls of Schanda's trailer and took samples of it as well as taking photos of the residence. Jenkins said that at the barn where they found Jessi's body they found cigarette butts on the ground and one on the ground where the body was found.
He described the hole that was dug for the body as around 4 1/2 to 5 feet deep. Jenkins said some things were hard to determine about the body because it had been so decomposed by the time it was found.
State Highway Patrol forensic scientist Diane Higgins screened for blood samples and conducted DNA testing on items found in the house and at Jessi's burial site. She said there were some blood samples they were able to find consistent with Jessi's DNA.
Higgins said there were swabs taken from both of Jessi's parents and used reverse parentage to test for Jessi's DNA. She said there were some blood samples that were significant enough that they tested as a profile of a female and consistent to likely be Jessi's.
Higgins also tested the cigarette butts found in and near the barn and two inside the barn tested with male characteristics and consistent with Schanda's DNA.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Russell Deidiker conducted the autopsy June 20, 2022. Deidiker said Jessi's body was in a state of mild or moderate decomposition.
He said she suffered multiple sharp-forced injuries and said she also had defensive wounds. Deidiker said the decomposition progressed to where they weren't able to tell what kind of knife was used to stab her.
Deidiker said Jessi Wilfong had approximately 20 stab wounds with 10 to the left of her neck, and others in multiple places on the body. He said one of the stab wounds on the right side of her chest would have punctured a lung causing a potentially fatal wound.
He said she also had a blunt-force injury to her back.
Zimmerman, Schanda's defense attorney, asked Deidiker whether the blunt-force injury could have been caused by a fall and Deidiker said it could have been. Zimmerman also asked Higgins whether only the DNA of Baumgartner was found in a blood sample on a shower curtain, and Higgins said that was correct.
After the state wrapped up its witnesses, Schanda told Judge Scott Lipke he did not intend to testify. Zimmerman told Lipke the defense rested.
The court will reconvene for closing statements around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.
