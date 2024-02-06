The jury heard the rest of the testimonies brought by prosecutors against Lawrence Schanda in his trial Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Witnesses included Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office detectives, a forensic pathologist and a forensic scientist.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and co-counsel Ethan Cooper represent the state of Missouri, while attorney Jacob Zimmerman represents Schanda, who is accused of killing his 20-year-old niece Jessi Wilfong in May 2022.

Lester Wilfong — who is Jessi Wilfong's father and Schanda's brother — also was questioned in front of the jury.

Lester Wilfong said he was close with his daughter and trusted his brother. He said he didn't know both Teresa Baumgartner, who has also been changed in the death, and Schanda were doing methamphetamine.

Lester said once he figured out his daughter was missing, he asked Schanda about her whereabouts and his brother said she was no longer at his house. Lester Wilfong said he continually tried to contact Schanda to see where Jessi went. Lester said he begged his brother for information and described Schanda's behavior as "erratic".

Lester Wilfong said that eventually his wife, Katherine, was contacted by a private investigator and received a tip that Schanda may have buried Jessi's body. Wilfong said the information they received suggested the body may have been buried on a family friend's land that Schanda had just bought.

The land was the same property Baumgartner said she and Schanda put $20,000 down on, during the first day of Schanda's trial.

Lester Wilfong said he informed authorities of the information and met them there. He said police detectives noticed part of the dirt in the barn seemed to be disturbed and identified an auger in the shed. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's detective Sgt. James Malugen a soil probe test on the dirt.

Malugen said when the probe came out of the ground they could smell the decomposition on it. He said when he and other officers started digging they found a boot and socks, then carpet and blanket and found knives laid out side by side in the dirt.

Malugen said under all of the items they found a tarp-wrapped body. He said the body was identified to be Jessi's by her tattoos.

Sheriff's Office detective Robert Jenkins said he attended the autopsy, searched Schanda's trailer for evidence and was also with Malugen when they dug up the body.