Scenic Drive this weekend features 21 stops, 13 towns

The 27th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive is Saturday and Sunday and features 21 stops in 13 towns in Southeast Missouri.

Organizer Estelee Wood said the venues are mostly the same this year, but several have different events than they've had previously.

"The Lutheran church in Pocahontas is doing dulcimer music earlier in the afternoon, then a piano and organ concert, rather than a quilt show as they've done in the past," Wood said.

The entire tour is self-guided, Wood said.

"People can go to places they want to go and spend as much time as they want," she said. "Nothing's scheduled or coordinated where they have to follow someone."

Wood said several sites have plenty of food along the way, as well.

"This is a family and friends event; they can get together and enjoy the drive, visit some historical sites," Wood said.

"We sometimes take the sites for granted, and this is a good time to appreciate them," she said.

"It's amazing the stories these people can tell you, show you things their grandfather built -- they're proud of it. I want to extend that to anybody halfway interested."

The sites are listed alphabetically by town.

Altenburg

Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum, 75 Church St.

Brazeau

Brazeau Historical Society

Hemman Winery, 13022 Route C

Burfordville

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road

Cape Girardeau