Scared of Santa (or not) contest winner to receive $250

The spectacle of a rosy-cheeked, white-bearded man in a red suit can either be a sight for sore eyes or one of the most frightening childhood experiences one wishes to forget.

The Scared of Santa (or not) Photo Contest sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH and the Southeast Missourian is presenting a $250 Visa gift card to one person whose photo of their child takes the cake for either the best -- or worst -- experience with Santa Claus.

Southeast Missourian advertising director Donna Denson said photos can be submitted through Dec. 15, then the voting for the best photo begins Dec. 17.