An abundance of scarecrows are making their presence known on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. It's all part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll.

The event is organized by VisitCape and held as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Brenda Newbern, VisitCape's executive director, said the scarecrows serve as a way to get festivalgoers to check out additional downtown shops since the festival itself is held on Water Street.

There are a few requirements for scarecrows to follow. They must represent the business and include a sign showing what business they belong to. They also need to stand or sit on their own and feature straw or a hat.

The competition runs through Thursday, Oct. 19. On the last day, three members of the festival committee will judge the designs and announce a winner. The first-, second- and third-place entries receive awards.

Here's a look at some of the scarecrows featured in this year's competition.

Champion continuity

Last year, Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts won the inaugural Scarecrow Stroll with a display of a scarecrow proposing to his fiancee with a literal "three carrot" ring.

"This year, they're getting married, and if they do it again next year we'll have them with a little (baby) pumpkin," owner Vicki Zickfield said.

The only alterations necessary to the display are a wedding dress for the bride and enabling the groom to stand up instead of kneeling.

Zickfield was inspired by the mantra of her husband Kent's parents when they managed the store.

"Kent's mom and dad opened the store in 1939 ... and his dad always said he loved being in the business of love for people coming in and getting married. When they said the display needed to represent who you are as a business, I just decided this was what we need to do," she said.