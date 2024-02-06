All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 16, 2023

Scarecrow Stroll brings out downtown Cape Girardeau businesses' creative sides

An abundance of scarecrows are making their presence known on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. It's all part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll. The event is organized by VisitCape and held as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts display won the inaugural Scarecrow Stroll in 2022. This year, the owners are doing a sequel to their previous scene.
The Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts display won the inaugural Scarecrow Stroll in 2022. This year, the owners are doing a sequel to their previous scene.Courtesy of Vicki Zickfield

An abundance of scarecrows are making their presence known on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. It's all part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll.

The event is organized by VisitCape and held as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Brenda Newbern, VisitCape's executive director, said the scarecrows serve as a way to get festivalgoers to check out additional downtown shops since the festival itself is held on Water Street.

There are a few requirements for scarecrows to follow. They must represent the business and include a sign showing what business they belong to. They also need to stand or sit on their own and feature straw or a hat.

The competition runs through Thursday, Oct. 19. On the last day, three members of the festival committee will judge the designs and announce a winner. The first-, second- and third-place entries receive awards.

Here's a look at some of the scarecrows featured in this year's competition.

Champion continuity

Last year, Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts won the inaugural Scarecrow Stroll with a display of a scarecrow proposing to his fiancee with a literal "three carrot" ring.

"This year, they're getting married, and if they do it again next year we'll have them with a little (baby) pumpkin," owner Vicki Zickfield said.

The only alterations necessary to the display are a wedding dress for the bride and enabling the groom to stand up instead of kneeling.

Zickfield was inspired by the mantra of her husband Kent's parents when they managed the store.

"Kent's mom and dad opened the store in 1939 ... and his dad always said he loved being in the business of love for people coming in and getting married. When they said the display needed to represent who you are as a business, I just decided this was what we need to do," she said.

Two sales associates at C.P. McGinty Jewelers thought an engagement scene would be perfect for their store's participation in this year's Scarecrow Stroll. They spent the first half of October designing the display.
Two sales associates at C.P. McGinty Jewelers thought an engagement scene would be perfect for their store's participation in this year's Scarecrow Stroll. They spent the first half of October designing the display.Christopher Borro
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Two sales associates at C.P. McGinty Jewelers thought an engagement scene would be perfect for their store's participation in this year's Scarecrow Stroll. They spent the first half of October designing the display.
Two sales associates at C.P. McGinty Jewelers thought an engagement scene would be perfect for their store's participation in this year's Scarecrow Stroll. They spent the first half of October designing the display.Christopher Borro

Jewel of an idea

As soon as they learned about the contest, sales associates Mackenzie Hobeck and Kyndle Bayless of C.P. McGinty Jewelers wanted to participate.

"It just popped into my head," Hobeck said. "They said it had to be related to the business and I was like, 'What about a proposal scene? That would be really cool.' Kyndle really brought it to life there. She's done most of the legwork trying to put it together."

Their scene has a burlap sack scarecrow proposing to his pumpkin-headed fiancee. The hardest part of the endeavor was making sure their scarecrow stayed kneeling, so they needed to build a box skeleton to give him support and installed wire hangers for his shape.

Most of the materials in their display came from either their own homes or the fall decor the store had.

This is the first time they've participated in the Scarecrow Stroll.

Danielle Newman, who owns 1998 Boutique on Main Street in Cape Girardeau, dressed her scarecrow in some of the most fall-focused fashion she could find at her store. It's her first time participating in the Scarecrow Stroll.
Danielle Newman, who owns 1998 Boutique on Main Street in Cape Girardeau, dressed her scarecrow in some of the most fall-focused fashion she could find at her store. It's her first time participating in the Scarecrow Stroll.Christopher Borro
Danielle Newman, who owns 1998 Boutique on Main Street in Cape Girardeau, dressed her scarecrow in some of the most fall-focused fashion she could find at her store. It's her first time participating in the Scarecrow Stroll.
Danielle Newman, who owns 1998 Boutique on Main Street in Cape Girardeau, dressed her scarecrow in some of the most fall-focused fashion she could find at her store. It's her first time participating in the Scarecrow Stroll.Christopher Borro

Fall fashion

For Danielle Newman, owner of 1998 Boutique, it only made sense to show off her store's styles using her scarecrow as a model.

"We used the clothes we had on the shelf and I just picked out what I thought would look fall-ish and look perfect with the scarecrow," she said. "I actually found the hay and things like that on Amazon, so it was really easy to put together and now it looks like it has hay coming out of the sleeves and feet."

Newman said customers have come in and expressed delight about her scarecrow. This is her first time participating in the Scarecrow Stroll.

"I think it's such a unique way to get involved in the fall season, especially with it being October and Halloween coming up," she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy