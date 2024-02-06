An abundance of scarecrows are making their presence known on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. It's all part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll.
The event is organized by VisitCape and held as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Brenda Newbern, VisitCape's executive director, said the scarecrows serve as a way to get festivalgoers to check out additional downtown shops since the festival itself is held on Water Street.
There are a few requirements for scarecrows to follow. They must represent the business and include a sign showing what business they belong to. They also need to stand or sit on their own and feature straw or a hat.
The competition runs through Thursday, Oct. 19. On the last day, three members of the festival committee will judge the designs and announce a winner. The first-, second- and third-place entries receive awards.
Here's a look at some of the scarecrows featured in this year's competition.
Last year, Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts won the inaugural Scarecrow Stroll with a display of a scarecrow proposing to his fiancee with a literal "three carrot" ring.
"This year, they're getting married, and if they do it again next year we'll have them with a little (baby) pumpkin," owner Vicki Zickfield said.
The only alterations necessary to the display are a wedding dress for the bride and enabling the groom to stand up instead of kneeling.
Zickfield was inspired by the mantra of her husband Kent's parents when they managed the store.
"Kent's mom and dad opened the store in 1939 ... and his dad always said he loved being in the business of love for people coming in and getting married. When they said the display needed to represent who you are as a business, I just decided this was what we need to do," she said.
As soon as they learned about the contest, sales associates Mackenzie Hobeck and Kyndle Bayless of C.P. McGinty Jewelers wanted to participate.
"It just popped into my head," Hobeck said. "They said it had to be related to the business and I was like, 'What about a proposal scene? That would be really cool.' Kyndle really brought it to life there. She's done most of the legwork trying to put it together."
Their scene has a burlap sack scarecrow proposing to his pumpkin-headed fiancee. The hardest part of the endeavor was making sure their scarecrow stayed kneeling, so they needed to build a box skeleton to give him support and installed wire hangers for his shape.
Most of the materials in their display came from either their own homes or the fall decor the store had.
This is the first time they've participated in the Scarecrow Stroll.
For Danielle Newman, owner of 1998 Boutique, it only made sense to show off her store's styles using her scarecrow as a model.
"We used the clothes we had on the shelf and I just picked out what I thought would look fall-ish and look perfect with the scarecrow," she said. "I actually found the hay and things like that on Amazon, so it was really easy to put together and now it looks like it has hay coming out of the sleeves and feet."
Newman said customers have come in and expressed delight about her scarecrow. This is her first time participating in the Scarecrow Stroll.
"I think it's such a unique way to get involved in the fall season, especially with it being October and Halloween coming up," she said.
