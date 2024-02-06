Scaling up: Long John Silver's adding an A&W

The root beer already is flowing from the A&W tap in the Cape Girardeau Long John Silverï¿½s, and the restaurant is preparing for its grand re-opening later this month to co-brand the restaurant, franchisee Jim Sill said.

Long John Silverï¿½s will offer A&W menu items besides the on-tap root beer, including hot dogs, fries and breaded chicken tenders, in addition to the regular Long John Silverï¿½s menu, Sill said.

Sill said dual branding doesnï¿½t make sense everywhere, but in Cape Girardeau, it made for a strong plan.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s so much brand equity in A&W,ï¿½ Sill said, noting the brand was established in 1919 ï¿½ 100 years ago next year.

ï¿½Whatï¿½s old has become new again,ï¿½ Sill added.

A mug of A&W Root Beer is filled Tuesday at the Long John Silver's-A&W Root Beer combination restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

A&W has a strong social-media presence, as well, Sill said, and he called A&W ï¿½really a fun brand.ï¿½

Sill said when the company he and partner Jim Sprick own and operate, Pinnacle Hospitality Group, acquired the Cape Girardeau Long John Silverï¿½s in 2015, they considered remodeling the store, but return on investment wasnï¿½t as strong for a simple remodel as for bringing in another brand.

ï¿½It made more sense,ï¿½ Sill said.

As to whether this move was planned to stay ahead of Captain Dï¿½s, under construction at 205 S. Kingshighway, Sill laughed and said this move has been in the works for a year.

Sill said heï¿½s opened more than 100 restaurants in his career, and Pinnacle Hospitality Group has 22 restaurants in California, Illinois and Missouri.

Jim Sill, owner of Pinnacle Hospitality Group, discusses his newest Long John Silver's-A&W Root Beer combination restaurant Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

For the Cape Girardeau location, he plans to shut down the restaurant for three days ahead of the grand re-opening.

All equipment will be put through stress tests during those three days, he said, and the technology will be tested, too.