SBA offers assistance to Bollinger County residents

Federal officials have opened an office in Bollinger County, Missouri, to help those affected by severe weather earlier this year.
A release from U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West said its Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and Monday, Nov. 6, at Lutesville Presbyterian Church, 106 Railroad St., in Marble Hill, Missouri. No appointment is necessary.
Businesses of all sizes and private not-for-profit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private not-for-profit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.
SBA disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.
Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at www.SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659 2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Tuesday, Dec. 26. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Monday, July 29.
