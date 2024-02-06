SB US 61 in Cape reduced for turn lane, island construction

Southbound U.S. 61 — South Kingshighway — will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews construct a right turn lane and island near the U.S. 61/North Cape Rock intersection in Cape Girardeau, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release. The affected section of highway is from East Rodney Drive to Broadway. The work will take place nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Friday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 21.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.