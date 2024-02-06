SB I-55, U.S. 61 reduced at Center Junction for repairs

Repairs will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after rush-hour traffic. As work is underway, the southbound I-55 bridge will be reduced to one lane. The lane reduction will be in place 24 hours a day until repairs are completed. In addition, the right eastbound lane of U.S. 61 will be closed beneath the bridge as work is underway overhead. Repairs should be completed by Monday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation