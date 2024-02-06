SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close for pavement repairs
Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange -- Exit 67 -- in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps are scheduled to close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. A signed detour will be in place.
Route B in Bollinger County reduced for culvert replacement
Route B in Bollinger County from County Road 338 to County Road 342 will be reduced to one lane today as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. The work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a MoDOT news release said.
I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps, Exit 66 closed for pavement work
Contractor crews are scheduled to repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange -- Exit 66 -- in Sikeston, Missouri. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will be done Monday, and closures are set for these locations:
A signed detour will be in place.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
