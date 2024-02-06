All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2021
SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close; Pavement work at Exit 66 in Sikeston
Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange — Exit 67 — in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps are scheduled to close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. A signed detour will be in place...
Southeast Missourian

SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close for pavement repairs

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange — Exit 67 — in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps are scheduled to close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. A signed detour will be in place.

I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps, Exit 66 closed for pavement work

Contractor crews are scheduled to repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange — Exit 66 — in Sikeston, Missouri. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will be done Monday, and closures are set for these locations:

  • Ramp 1A — southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Ramp 66B — northbound I-55 to westbound U.S. 60 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A signed detour will be in place.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
