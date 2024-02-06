SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close; Pavement work at Exit 66 in Sikeston

SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close for pavement repairs

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange — Exit 67 — in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps are scheduled to close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. A signed detour will be in place.

I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps, Exit 66 closed for pavement work

Contractor crews are scheduled to repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange — Exit 66 — in Sikeston, Missouri. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will be done Monday, and closures are set for these locations: