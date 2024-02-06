SB I-55 ramps at Exit 99 closed for pavement repairs

Pavement repairs by contractor crews will close the southbound Interstate 55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 99 in Cape Girardeau County, a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation said. According to the release, the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 6.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation