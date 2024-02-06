All sections
October 15, 2021

SB I-55 in Perry, Cape counties reduced for core drilling

Southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform core drilling operations. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is between Highway 51 in Perry County and Route D in Cape Girardeau County. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform core drilling operations. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is between Highway 51 in Perry County and Route D in Cape Girardeau County. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

