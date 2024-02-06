SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for sign repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 90 to mile marker 89.8 near Scott City — will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform signage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.