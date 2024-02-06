Southeast Missouri State University's domestic students will no longer pay an out-of-state tuition rate.
SEMO's board of governors has adopted a One Rate Nationwide approach for domestic students. Based on this approach, students across the country will pay the same tuition rate, according to Lenell Hahn, director of admissions.
Because of its geographical location, SEMO also serves students from states such as Arkansas, Kentucky and Illinois -- students considered out-of-state but living in the region.
This new approach enables "the students to choose the institution that may only be 15 minutes from their home even though it's in a different state," Hahn said. "When we looked at our tuition structure and the impact that it was having on students, this was helping provide better access. Our mission says that we embrace a tradition of access. Sometimes paying for college and the tuition structure can be a barrier. We don't want the state of residence they're coming from be a barrier to their success."
This new tuition structure will affect all incoming and current students. The university has sent bills out for the students who are starting the university this fall, and the new tuition structure has been applied to their bills. Current students will see the benefits of this new tuition structure as well.
"We have always been committed to an affordable, high-quality education, so this really aligns with our mission, our commitment to the region, our commitment to our students and providing them lots of flexible learning opportunities," Hahn said.
SEMO also showcased its new Copper Dome scholarship program during a Summer Showcase event. The program offers scholarships that 70% of students are eligible.
The scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 per academic year based on students' ACT/SAT scores as well as their GPA.
There are also test-optional scholarships for which students can qualify based of their cumulative high school GPA, Hahn said.
"The $1,000 to $3,000 values have the test-optional criteria, and the $4,000 to $5,000 values require the ACT/SAT scores to qualify," she added.
These scholarships are progressive, meaning they grow in value each year a student is eligible.
