After several months of planning, a restaurant well known for its social media following is ready for business in downtown Cape Girardeau. Roni’s Mac Bar opened with a soft launch Feb. 21 at 716 Broadway. Its official grand opening is Saturday, March 1. The restaurant serves custom mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwich orders.

“Even the grilled cheese sandwiches can have mac and cheese on them, can have different toppings on them. They can be completely customized,” co-owner and general manager Grace Keen said.

Keen and her husband, Drew, had been looking to start a business and discovered Roni’s Mac Bar on TikTok. The company has more than 1.9 million followers between TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Social media posts feature workers creating mac and cheese bowls while describing unusual customer scenarios and creative orders. Keen contacted the founders, husband-and-wife Frank and Mary Senese, who visited Cape Girardeau to scout locations in late 2023.

The Seneses opened the first Roni’s Mac Bar location in 2022 near the Baylor University campus in Waco, Texas. Since then, the business has grown to seven locations. In addition to the Cape Girardeau restaurant, other locations include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Provo, Utah; and four in central Texas. Most are close to college campuses.

“That is Roni’s demographic through and through, reaching the college students. We’ve found that, especially during lunchtime, we’re reaching a lot of families, too. Being close to the university is important to us,” Keen said.

Construction and conflict

A Southeast Missouri State University alumna, Keen is familiar with the downtown area. She owned a clothing store, Peachy Keen Boutique, a few blocks away, but closed it to focus full time on running Roni’s.

“I just love being part of downtown Cape as a consumer and a business owner,” she said.

She and her husband had their hearts set on 716 Broadway, a former tattoo parlor, but it needed plenty of renovation to convert it into a restaurant.

“Lots of construction, lots of reconstruction. The brick was borderline falling on itself. This building probably would have eventually caved in,” Keen said.