NewsMarch 18, 2022

Saxony Village resident Elaine Hahn celebrates 100th birthday

Beau Nations
Saxony Village resident Elaine Hahn turned 100 years old Tuesday. She enjoyed receiving an outpouring of birthday wishes from family and friends.
Elaine Hahn, a resident at Saxony Village Retirement Community in Cape Girardeau, turned triple digits Tuesday.

Hahn spends her days at the retirement facility talking with the other residents about what is going on in the world day-to-day and doing her other favorite pastime, reading books.

"We have a very nice library here, and I really like to read John Grisham books," Hahn said. "Lately I've switched over to nonfiction, though, to learn about what is going on in other parts of the world."

Prior to working for General Motors in St. Louis for 30 years, Hahn contributed to the war effort by working in a small arms ammunition plant during World War II, where she helped complete office work. After retiring from General Motors, Hahn moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, to be with her sister. She lived there for 25 years and said those were the best years of her life.

Looking back, Hahn said traveling and taking long cruises are her favorite memories, including visiting the Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, Mexico and Hawaii.

"Being able to be independent and being able to do what I want to do has made me happy. Just getting to see the world, everything I have done has just been really good," Hahn said. "When I grew up I didn't have a lot of money, everyone used to be poor back when I was growing up, so I didn't get to have any luxuries. So traveling means a lot to me."

For Hahn's 100th birthday, the Saxony Village staff hosted a small birthday party for Hahn and she received many birthday cards from family and friends. She was also visited by Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox.

Hahn enjoyed the attention she received, but noted she does not like surprises at all, so one party is plenty for her. Hahn also said she feels very healthy and enjoys being able to still get around by herself.

