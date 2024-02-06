Saxony Village resident Elaine Hahn celebrates 100th birthday

Elaine Hahn, a resident at Saxony Village Retirement Community in Cape Girardeau, turned triple digits Tuesday.

Hahn spends her days at the retirement facility talking with the other residents about what is going on in the world day-to-day and doing her other favorite pastime, reading books.

"We have a very nice library here, and I really like to read John Grisham books," Hahn said. "Lately I've switched over to nonfiction, though, to learn about what is going on in other parts of the world."

Prior to working for General Motors in St. Louis for 30 years, Hahn contributed to the war effort by working in a small arms ammunition plant during World War II, where she helped complete office work. After retiring from General Motors, Hahn moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, to be with her sister. She lived there for 25 years and said those were the best years of her life.