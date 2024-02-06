Saxony student receives perfect score on ACT test

Megan Benkendorf said she learned it’s best to “trust yourself” when taking standardized tests — something she said helped when taking the ACT in February.
Megan, 17, scored a perfect 36 on that ACT test — the first in her high school’s history to do so.
Saxony Lutheran High School principal Mark Ruark said this was the first time in his administrative career, as well as the school’s 20-year history, he has seen a student receive a perfect score.
He said to score a 36 on the ACT, a student must be “self-driven” and dedicated. That’s how he said he would describe Megan; he said he’s excited for the rising senior’s future scholarship and academic opportunities.
Megan said she does feel nervous before testing, but still tries to push through it. When taking a test, she said she tries to keep it all in perspective; she said if she doesn’t end up doing well on a test, it simply means her strength lies elsewhere.
“It doesn’t matter that much how well I do, because it shows what my strengths are,” Megan said. “If I do my best but I don’t do well on the test, perhaps testing is not my strength and something else would be.”
Megan said she does excel at multiple choice tests, however, and especially those where she can eliminate answers. She said the science section of the ACT is especially challenging but she enjoyed working through the test’s math questions.
Megan took the ACT once previously, in December of her sophomore year, and scored a 34. She said prior to that test, she studied by working through ACT prep books. For the test in February, Megan said she focused on ACT prep questions discussed in class. Megan said her math, science and English classes teachers work through practice ACT problems with students as part of the curriculum.
Ruark added he also credits school faculty and staff, as well as in-house ACT prep, for pushing students to prepare for standardized testing.
Beyond academics, Megan is also involved in several clubs at Saxony, including a recently formed jazz band, which she said she’s really enjoyed. Megan has played flute and percussion in band for the past three years, in addition to learning piano, and said she’s excited to learn a new genre of music.
While her choice of college isn’t set yet, Megan said she’d like to study mathematics and possibly earn a master’s or doctoral degree. She said she’s interested in learning about math as it is explained in step-by-step processes and, as her mother teaches math at Saxony, she said it just makes sense to her.
Her career aspirations are still open, but Megan said she’s committed to being a life-long learner.
“I’m really interested in learning more,” she said.