Saxony student receives perfect score on ACT test

Megan Benkendorf said she learned it’s best to “trust yourself” when taking standardized tests — something she said helped when taking the ACT in February.

Megan, 17, scored a perfect 36 on that ACT test — the first in her high school’s history to do so.

Saxony Lutheran High School principal Mark Ruark said this was the first time in his administrative career, as well as the school’s 20-year history, he has seen a student receive a perfect score.

He said to score a 36 on the ACT, a student must be “self-driven” and dedicated. That’s how he said he would describe Megan; he said he’s excited for the rising senior’s future scholarship and academic opportunities.

Megan said she does feel nervous before testing, but still tries to push through it. When taking a test, she said she tries to keep it all in perspective; she said if she doesn’t end up doing well on a test, it simply means her strength lies elsewhere.

“It doesn’t matter that much how well I do, because it shows what my strengths are,” Megan said. “If I do my best but I don’t do well on the test, perhaps testing is not my strength and something else would be.”