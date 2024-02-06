Saxony plans to use 'Stoplight' coronavirus-alert system

Saxony Lutheran High School is using the familiar sight of signalized traffic intersections in its coronavirus-driven back-to-school plan this fall.

The private school affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod will use the colors green, yellow and red as an alert system for teachers, staff and families about the spread of COVID-19.

“A stoplight is the best scenario we could come up with,” said Saxony’s Mark Ruark, beginning his eighth year as principal.

A green light means zero cases of COVID-19 at Saxony and yellow means a few cases have been reported via the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, requiring heightened precautions.

Green and yellow alerts would allow the high school to continue operating, Ruark said.

“A red light indicates a substantial (coronavirus) spread and we would temporarily shut down (Saxony) until the crisis is over,” he said.