Saxony Lutheran to perform spring musical March 21, 22

Saxony Lutheran High School will present “Meet Me at St. Louis” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, and two shows beginning at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Perry Park Center in Perryville.

Director Tammy Petzoldt announced the spring 2025 musical in December.

“We cast it before Christmas, and then we started rehearsing in January,” she said.

The stage version of this production has been done previously. The unique part about this year is a live orchestra providing accompaniment.

“One of the very first years we had Saxony drama, we did ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ just the stage version, not the musical, so it’s kind of cool to all these years later to be doing the musical version of it because we can,” Petzoldt said. “We’re in Missouri so we should’ve been doing it before, but this year it finally fit the kids to do it. It’s exciting.”