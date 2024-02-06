Saxony Lutheran teacher and student putting future in FFA

For Micah Bristow, growing up in Mandon, Missouri, and going to Northwestern High, the FFA was almost destiny.

“I grew up in north Missouri. Went to a real small school, rural area. It’s just pretty much a given that you were going to be in it.” Bristow said.

Due to his father passing when Bristow was in eighth grade, he took a job early at a local grain elevator. This experience had already taught him many of the skills FFA teaches so by his freshman year in high school Bristow was ready to take on leadership roles and eventually became a state officer.

Bristow remembers his AG teacer, Phil Hayes, creating a day-to-day camaraderie with the students.

“There’s a lot of them, that’s the only connection they make.” Bristow said of Hayes who he credited with, “just having their well-being in mind.”

As the current AG teacher at Saxony-Lutheran high, Bristow tries to foster the same camaraderie with his students. However, he feels it’s almost not a job. His students work so hard they make it easy for him.

“It’s kind of an odd place to work because you don’t have to do the work for them. They’re self-motivated self-starters. Anytime we do anything they put a lot of effort into it.” Bristow said.

Several of his students show cattle — some on the national level and going to shows every week. A lot of them have jobs on farms, feed stores, fencing companies, welding shops. Bristow is impressed with how they take initiative and put forth effort to make sure that whatever we’re doing is a success.