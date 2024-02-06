Saxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" April 28 at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their caps and gowns along with a few other gifts during the event. Although the dates are tentative, Ruark said the school's prom and graduation are rescheduled for June 6 and 7 respectively. He said the 64 students in the 2020 senior class make it the largest in the school's history.