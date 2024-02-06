All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 23, 2020

Saxony Lutheran High School teachers put on 'senior stroll' for students

Saxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" April 28 at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their caps and gowns along with a few other gifts during the event. ...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Becky Wichern, a math teacher and cheer coach at Saxony Lutheran High School, holds a sign for the school’s 2020 seniors during a drive-through “senior stroll” at the school in Jackson.
Becky Wichern, a math teacher and cheer coach at Saxony Lutheran High School, holds a sign for the school’s 2020 seniors during a drive-through “senior stroll” at the school in Jackson. Photo by Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

This story is part of the Southeast Missourian's 2020 Senior Salutes publication sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. To read other stories, visit semissourian.com/graduation2020

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" April 28 at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their caps and gowns along with a few other gifts during the event. Although the dates are tentative, Ruark said the school's prom and graduation are rescheduled for June 6 and 7 respectively. He said the 64 students in the 2020 senior class make it the largest in the school's history.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy