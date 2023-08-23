For most high school students, being summoned to the assistant principal's office in the first week of school might be bad news.

But when the call came for senior Annie Adams to report to the office, she wasn't in trouble. In fact, she was laughing and so was the assistant principal, who also happens to be her mother, Missy Adams.

Annie was teasing her mother saying, "She just can't be away from me." She said for the last 13 years, since her first day of kindergarten, her mom has worked "just down the hall".

"I mean, there's nothing bad to say about it," Annie joked. "She just keeps following me every time I move schools."

Missy has been an educator in Cape Girardeau schools since before her children were born. She was a teacher at Nell Holcomb Elementary School, a principal at Trinity Lutheran School and now the assistant principal at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Over the years, Missy said, it just made sense for her children to go to the same school where she worked. However, Annie insisted she had chosen to attend Saxony Lutheran before her mom decided to work there.

"So that time you followed me," Annie said.

Missy laughed and shot back, "She would have cried had I not been here."

Annie said having her mother work at her school meant she's had to grow a thick skin. She said some of her fellow students would imply favoritism.

"They say, 'You get that because you're the principal's kid' or 'Your mom's a teacher here,'" Annie said.

But mother and daughter contend that has never been the case. Missy said she made a rule early on that when they pass through the doors of the school she's no longer "Mom", she's "Mrs. Adams".