Saxony Lutheran High School lifts mask requirements

Saxony had previously been requiring students to only wear masks in the lunch line, in between classes or in the commons area, but had made wearing them in classrooms optional and, instead, enforced social distancing guidelines.

Cape Girardeau Public School District has not eased its mask-wearing policy, but the topic will be discussed at the April 26 school board meeting.

"We have not relaxed our COVID-19 health and safety protocols as we feel it's important to continue with the procedures that have helped us stay open during the pandemic," Cape Girardeau public schools communications director Kristin Tallent stated. "Our school leaders will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments based on the latest recommendations by our local health department."

Jackson Public Schools could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.