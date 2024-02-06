All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 17, 2021
Saxony Lutheran High School lifts mask requirements
Wearing a face covering is now completely optional for students at Saxony Lutheran High School. Saxony principal Mark Ruark said the school had made the decision to relax its mask policy Friday. "We haven't had a student quarantined for COVID since we returned from Christmas vacation," Ruark said. ...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

Wearing a face covering is now completely optional for students at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Saxony principal Mark Ruark said the school had made the decision to relax its mask policy Friday.

"We haven't had a student quarantined for COVID since we returned from Christmas vacation," Ruark said. "With the numbers as low as they are in Cape, we just felt like that now was the time to make it optional. If the statistics change and things go up, we told students we would go back to wearing them. But from now to the end of the year we decided to go optional on masks. That was effective starting today."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saxony had previously been requiring students to only wear masks in the lunch line, in between classes or in the commons area, but had made wearing them in classrooms optional and, instead, enforced social distancing guidelines.

Cape Girardeau Public School District has not eased its mask-wearing policy, but the topic will be discussed at the April 26 school board meeting.

"We have not relaxed our COVID-19 health and safety protocols as we feel it's important to continue with the procedures that have helped us stay open during the pandemic," Cape Girardeau public schools communications director Kristin Tallent stated. "Our school leaders will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments based on the latest recommendations by our local health department."

Jackson Public Schools could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy