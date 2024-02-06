Saxony Lutheran High School lifts mask requirements

Wearing a face covering is now completely optional for students at Saxony Lutheran High School.
Saxony principal Mark Ruark said the school had made the decision to relax its mask policy Friday.
"We haven't had a student quarantined for COVID since we returned from Christmas vacation," Ruark said. "With the numbers as low as they are in Cape, we just felt like that now was the time to make it optional. If the statistics change and things go up, we told students we would go back to wearing them. But from now to the end of the year we decided to go optional on masks. That was effective starting today."
Saxony had previously been requiring students to only wear masks in the lunch line, in between classes or in the commons area, but had made wearing them in classrooms optional and, instead, enforced social distancing guidelines.
Cape Girardeau Public School District has not eased its mask-wearing policy, but the topic will be discussed at the April 26 school board meeting.
"We have not relaxed our COVID-19 health and safety protocols as we feel it's important to continue with the procedures that have helped us stay open during the pandemic," Cape Girardeau public schools communications director Kristin Tallent stated. "Our school leaders will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments based on the latest recommendations by our local health department."
Jackson Public Schools could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.