Savings from 4-day school week not as great as expected

EVERTON, Mo. -- The savings some Missouri school districts hoped for when switching to a four-day week in recent years haven't materialized, but district leaders said other benefits such as improved teacher morale and better student discipline have made the switch worthwhile.

A Joplin Globe review of financial data submitted by nine districts that had the four-day week for at least three years found the savings varied -- and in some cases, the districts spent more.

But most school leaders said their districts were not likely to return to a five-day week.

The Everton School District in southwest Missouri's Dade County was one of the first districts to adopt the shorter week when it made the change in 2013.

At the time, it was in danger of losing accreditation because it scored 60 percent on its Annual Performance Report from the state. Enrollment was declining, teacher turnover was a concern, the rural district was in a financial crunch, and the 60-plus-year-old high-school building was falling apart.

Five years later, the district's annual performance- review score is in the 90s.

Citing its "change in educational climate," the Missouri Association of Rural Education named it the outstanding rural school district of 2016.