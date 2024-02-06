On the county courthouse lawn in Jackson, a statue stands at the southeast corner. Heï¿½s a doughboy, so called because he stands to honor the men and women who served in World War I.
Since its dedication in 1925, the 16-feet-tall white marble statue has eroded, but thanks to the American Legion post in Jackson, the statue is sealed against further damage.
Retired Navy Commander Lawson Burgfeld spoke Tuesday about preservation efforts.
About 20 people gathered for the presentation at the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Hall in Jackson, part of the Missouri Main Street ï¿½road show,ï¿½ themed ï¿½This Place Matters!ï¿½
The programï¿½s aim is to draw attention to specific sites across the state in need of preservation efforts.
Last week, the show stopped in at Cape Girardeauï¿½s H-H Building at 400 Broadway, now under renovation to become, with an adjoining building, a Marriott Courtyard hotel, set to open later this summer.
About a year ago, Burgfeld said, the Jackson American Legion post stepped up to assume a mission: ï¿½to remember our own forefathers and those who did not return home from the great war.ï¿½
The challenge was to refurbish and preserve the statue, Burgfeld said.
To that end, the post applied for and received a grant through the 100 Cities/100 Memorials program, sponsored by the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library, with support from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The matching grant of up to $2,000 joined funds raised from corporate partners and private donors.
A bronze plaque gives the names of 40 veterans who gave their lives during the course of the war, Burgfeld said.
Heï¿½s spent several months and untold hours researching those names, attempting to piece together a short biography of each fallen soldier.
Through his research, Burgfeld said he found an additional seven names to add to the plaque at the re-dedication ceremony to be held May 28 ï¿½ starting at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Up until the time of World War I, Burgfeld said, ï¿½there was probably as much German spoken in Cape Girardeau County as there was English.ï¿½
But, he said, look at the names on the plaque and see true Americans.
Carla Jordan, director of the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High St. in Jackson and of the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri, who also owns a preservation business, CL Jordan Preservation, said she has worked with communities across the country, and out of all of them, ï¿½I believe without any hesitation that Jackson, Missouri, has the best stuff going on with historic preservation in any community this size Iï¿½ve seen.ï¿½
Jordan cited the work toward accreditation with Missouri Main Street the city is doing, and the more than 40 active volunteers at the history center, which has been open only about three years.
ï¿½Preservation is in the business of saving community and the values they embody. In other words, we better be historic preservationists, in small towns, especially in middle America, or weï¿½re going to lose small-town middle America.ï¿½
Jordan said there are many ways to get involved in historic preservation, from shopping at Jacksonï¿½s historic uptown district, to learning more about the cemetery preservation program now ongoing, to stopping in to visit the exhibits at the history center.
The center will be open for the dedication ceremony from 9 a.m. until about noon May 28, Jordan added.
Thereï¿½s a World War I exhibit on display now, she said.
ï¿½Come and join us. Find out how you can help us. I believe in this place, the sense of place we have here,ï¿½ Jordan said.
