Saturday's Relay for Life hopes to raise up to $90K

Dr. Seuss will be the theme of this year's Relay for Life -- American Cancer Society's annual fundraiser walk -- at 3 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University Student Recreation Center in Cape Girardeau.
Erin Ressler, American Cancer Society community development manager, said the event has been going on for more than two decades.
And with 20 teams already signed on to participate, Ressler expects over 300 people at this year's event, adding the event already has 20 sponsors.
Teams are categorized as families or organizations coming together to raise money, Ressler said.
Each team sells something different during the event at individual "campsites," with proceeds going back to the cause, she said.
"One does fried Oreos, one does pork steak; we have a fruit stand and ice cream," she said. "You can come there, eat dinner and hang out for a while."
The funds raised last year topped out at $60,000, Ressler said, adding all proceeds go right back into the American Cancer Society fund.
"We would love to get close to $90,000, and we're about $20,000 away from that right now," she said.
She said the walk is a celebration for survivors, is a time for them to be recognized, and to "make cancer not such a negative viewpoint."
Making the event about the survivors is what keeps people coming back out, she said.
"We do themed laps that go with the book, like a 'Fox in the Socks' lap, and a 'Red Fish, Blue Fish,'" Ressler said. "It's a fun, interactive theme that really gets the people out on the track and participating."
And emcee Scott Givens will be dressed up as Cat in the Hat at the walk, she said.
"He's got the whole suit," she said. "People really get into it."
To form a team or to register, visit relayforlife.org/capemo.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.