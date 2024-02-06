Saturday's Relay for Life hopes to raise up to $90K

Dr. Seuss will be the theme of this year's Relay for Life -- American Cancer Society's annual fundraiser walk -- at 3 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University Student Recreation Center in Cape Girardeau.

Erin Ressler, American Cancer Society community development manager, said the event has been going on for more than two decades.

And with 20 teams already signed on to participate, Ressler expects over 300 people at this year's event, adding the event already has 20 sponsors.

Teams are categorized as families or organizations coming together to raise money, Ressler said.

Each team sells something different during the event at individual "campsites," with proceeds going back to the cause, she said.

"One does fried Oreos, one does pork steak; we have a fruit stand and ice cream," she said. "You can come there, eat dinner and hang out for a while."

The funds raised last year topped out at $60,000, Ressler said, adding all proceeds go right back into the American Cancer Society fund.

"We would love to get close to $90,000, and we're about $20,000 away from that right now," she said.