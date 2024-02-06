Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church to celebrate 150 years of worship

A Bollinger County congregation will mark 150 years of worship Sunday, a milestone to be celebrated with an afternoon program complete with a noon meal, singing and a skit of the church’s history.

Sargent’s Chapel Lutheran Church, near Sedgewickville, Missouri, will host an all-day celebration beginning with a worship service at 10:45 a.m.

Worship began at Sargent’s as early as 1803, according to a church news release. At that time, the Rev. Samuel Weyberg organized several churches and services were held in people’s homes, school houses and even out in the open. In 1805, the Rev. John Propst came to the area from North Carolina. He served as a pastor in the area for two years before moving on, but when a log church was constructed in 1854, it became known as the “Propst Church.” Over the next few years, the church would be served by other pastors and circuit riders.

Sargent’s Chapel Lutheran Church was organized Jan. 17, 1869, by the Rev. Thomas W. Sargent, according to the news release. In 1884, the congregation began plans for a new church and received a donation of 5 acres from Andrew and Sarah Cheek, whose descendants have been members of the congregation in the years since.

The new church, which is still in use today, was completed in 1890 at a cost of about $850. Over the years, many upgrades and renovations have been made to the building, including the addition of a hand-dug basement in 1930, indoor bathrooms, a water system and additional basement entrance in 1979 and the installation of handicapped-accessible railings, ramps and a restroom in 2017 and 2018.