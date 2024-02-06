Santa's helpers pay off lunch bills at 4 Grandview schools

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Santa Claus has made life a little easier for some families whose children attend four Grandview schools.

Several Secret Santas joined together this week to pay all open lunch balances at four schools.

One person paid more than $1,100 at the middle school and another donated $200 at Conn-West Elementary School.

KMBC-TV reported a local organization donated more than $1,000 to pay student lunch accounts at Belvidere and Butcher-Greene elementary schools.