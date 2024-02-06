'Santa' delivers Toybox gifts to nearly 500 kids in Cape
Seven-year-old Travis Graham greets Santa Claus at his home and squeals for gifts. Graham was one of 489 children within the city limits of Cape Girardeau to receive presents Tuesday night through Cape Jaycees annual Toybox event.Monica Obradovic