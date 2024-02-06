Santa arrives Friday, but don't sit on his lap

Santa Claus arrives at West Park Mall Friday, but this year his visits with boys and girls on his "naughty" and "nice" lists will be "socially distanced" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Visits with Santa is such a time-honored tradition, and while 2020 has been challenging for everybody, we are glad to be able to offer Santa visits this year even if it will look different that it has in the past," said Stacey Keating, senior director of corporate communications with CBL Properties, the mall's management company.
The biggest difference, she said, is that kids and Santa will have to avoid physical contact with each other.
"Kids won't be able to sit on his lap this year," Keating said. "All visits will be contactless and we're encouraging people to make a reservation to visit with Santa so we don't have lines backing up at the 'Santa set.'"
Also referred to as the "North Pole," the "Santa set" is at the mall's center court where Santa is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. Friday.
Children age 2 and older, as well as adults, will be required to wear masks when they see the jolly old elf.
"It is our top priority to ensure the health and well-being of our guests and Santa," according to an online statement from Cherry Hill Programs, the company in New Jersey that arranged for Santa's appearance at the Cape Girardeau mall (as well as at more than 800 other locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).
Although "guests will not sit on Santa's lap during their interaction," they "will still have the opportunity to engage in conversation and a magical experience with Santa, while maintaining physical distance," the company said on its website.
Reservations can be made online at shopwestpark.com/Santa. "Virtual" visits online can also be scheduled through the site.
"Hopefully we will also be able to accommodate walk-ups the first hour and the last hour of every day, time permitting, but if families want to ensure they have a time to see Santa we recommend the reservation option," Keating said.
Santa will be at the mall daily through Christmas Eve with the exception of the Monday and Dec. 7. He will also take a break to feed his reindeer from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 2 until 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
