NewsAugust 11, 2017

Sands Pancake House moving to Morgan Oak location

Sands Pancake House will move to a new location next month, owner Betty Collins said Thursday. “We’re looking at the middle of September, maybe the second week of September,” she said. The new location is 602 Morgan Oak St., which formerly housed another restaurant, Brenda’s Place...

Tyler Graef
Marilyn Halter paints Thursday on the front of the former Brenda's Place, 602 Morgan Oak St. in Cape Girardeau. It will become the new Sands Pancake House sometime in September.
Marilyn Halter paints Thursday on the front of the former Brenda's Place, 602 Morgan Oak St. in Cape Girardeau. It will become the new Sands Pancake House sometime in September.

Sands Pancake House will move to a new location next month, owner Betty Collins said Thursday.

“We’re looking at the middle of September, maybe the second week of September,” she said.

The new location is 602 Morgan Oak St., which formerly housed another restaurant, Brenda’s Place.

Collins said she’s been in the process of finding a new location for a while but last week secured the new spot.

“I just wanted to make sure everything was definite with the landlord, and it is, so we’ve started to work on the place we’re going to, so it’s definite,” she said.

The interior of the former Brenda's Place is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
The interior of the former Brenda's Place is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.

Collins said they’re preparing the building.

“[We are] cleaning and painting, because it’s been sitting vacant for a couple years,” she said. “We’re just going ahead with the little things that need to be done.”

Collins said she hopes the move will be a positive step for the restaurant.

“I don’t know how to start. I have very mixed emotions. I don’t want to leave the place,” she said. “[But] I am a little bit excited (to move).”

Collins declined to comment on what prompted her to leave the current location, and an attempt to reach the building’s owner, Chandra Patel, for comment late Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.

Richard Collins shows the kitchen area Thursday at the former Brenda's Place in Cape Girardeau.
Richard Collins shows the kitchen area Thursday at the former Brenda's Place in Cape Girardeau.

Collins said it’s tough to leave the current location at 1448 N. Kingshighway, because she’s worked there for decades.

“The place was built in 1953. I bought it in 1997, so I know I am the oldest, probably, established mom-and-pop restaurant in Cape. I don’t know of any other one,” Collins said.

“I used to work there on Saturdays. I started there in 1972 as a waitress. I had another full-time job, so this has been like my second home. ... My kids grew up there. My mother worked there before I even started there. We’ve had a lot of good times there, bad times. It’s basically my life.”

But when the move happens next month, she said she’s confident her customers will accompany the restaurant.

“I just basically want to thank all my customers over the years,” Collins said. “And I hope to see them at the new location.”

The former Brenda's Place is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
The former Brenda's Place is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

602 Morgan Oak St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1448 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

