Sands Pancake House moving to Morgan Oak location

Sands Pancake House will move to a new location next month, owner Betty Collins said Thursday.

“We’re looking at the middle of September, maybe the second week of September,” she said.

The new location is 602 Morgan Oak St., which formerly housed another restaurant, Brenda’s Place.

Collins said she’s been in the process of finding a new location for a while but last week secured the new spot.

“I just wanted to make sure everything was definite with the landlord, and it is, so we’ve started to work on the place we’re going to, so it’s definite,” she said.

The interior of the former Brenda's Place is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Collins said they’re preparing the building.

“[We are] cleaning and painting, because it’s been sitting vacant for a couple years,” she said. “We’re just going ahead with the little things that need to be done.”

Collins said she hopes the move will be a positive step for the restaurant.

“I don’t know how to start. I have very mixed emotions. I don’t want to leave the place,” she said. “[But] I am a little bit excited (to move).”

Collins declined to comment on what prompted her to leave the current location, and an attempt to reach the building’s owner, Chandra Patel, for comment late Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.