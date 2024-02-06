Sandi Essner's memory to be honored with fundraiser

One local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research.

Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"I'm not a fighter," Essner said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian in 2020. "It's not about the fight. It's about, what can I endure? What can my body endure?"

Essner died May 6 at the age of 60.

Those who knew her are seeking to honor Essner's legacy with the first Cooking for a Cause fundraiser to support the Sandi Essner Hereditary Genetics and Ovarian Cancer Prevention Fund, operated by the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis -- where Essner received treatment.