NewsMarch 8, 2023

Sandi Essner's memory to be honored with fundraiser

One local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research. Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. "I'm not a fighter," Essner said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian in 2020. "It's not about the fight. It's about, what can I endure? What can my body endure?"...

Nathan English
ABOVE: Sandi Essner looks out to view the Mississippi River at River Campus Park in 2020, four years after she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. RIGHT: More information on the fundraisers can be found on Barb Cagle's Facebook page.
ABOVE: Sandi Essner looks out to view the Mississippi River at River Campus Park in 2020, four years after she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. RIGHT: More information on the fundraisers can be found on Barb Cagle's Facebook page.Southeast Missourian File

One local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research.

Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"I'm not a fighter," Essner said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian in 2020. "It's not about the fight. It's about, what can I endure? What can my body endure?"

Essner died May 6 at the age of 60.

Those who knew her are seeking to honor Essner's legacy with the first Cooking for a Cause fundraiser to support the Sandi Essner Hereditary Genetics and Ovarian Cancer Prevention Fund, operated by the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis -- where Essner received treatment.

More information on the fundraisers can be found on Barb Cagle's Facebook page.
More information on the fundraisers can be found on Barb Cagle's Facebook page.Submitted
More information on the fundraisers can be found on Barb Cagle's Facebook page.
More information on the fundraisers can be found on Barb Cagle's Facebook page.Submitted

Ovarian cancer is often silent, Essner said in 2020. She had been misdiagnosed with lung cancer at first, and most ovarian cancer diagnoses aren't made until the cancer is already stage 3 or 4. Medical professionals have been working for years to help increase the chances of early detection.

Essner worked to raise awareness while she endured her diagnosis. She attended and spoke at numerous fundraisers, appeared on podcasts and was involved with St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness.

Now her friends and family are looking to do the same.

The first phase of the fundraiser is carryout meals. Pork tenderloins with the option of sides can be ordered by commenting on Barb Toll Cagle's Facebook post about the fundraiser or by emailing caglebarb@gmail.com. The options range from $15 to $40. Payment can be cash, check or Venmo to @Barb-Cagle-1. Checks should be made out to Washington University with "Sandi Essner/Ovarian Cancer Detection" on the memo line. Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 1424 Normandy Lane in Jackson.

There will be another round of meals -- this time pork steaks -- Saturday, April 1. There also will be a Chester Hospital Bake Sale on Monday, May 8, and a TV raffle for a 50-inch, 4K, smart TV on Facebook Live, on Wednesday, May 10.

Local News
