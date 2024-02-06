Sander lauded for 'calm, common sense' in leading health board

Leo Roland “Rollie” Sander is being praised for his 22 years of service on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees and particularly his tenure as chairman during the ongoing pandemic.

Sander, 81, died Saturday at Saint Francis Medical Center after experiencing breathing difficulty earlier in the day while watching a basketball game in which his grandsons were playing.

His passing was said not to be COVID-19 related.

“I met Rollie in 1975 when we were both teaching in the Jackson schools,” said Georganne Syler, a fellow health center trustee.

“(Sander) taught civics at Russell Hawkins Jr. High, and he lived what he taught students about citizenship in his own life,” said Syler, who called the longtime educator and businessman “approachable” and “entertaining to know.”

Sander took his seat on the county health board in 1999 while Charlotte Craig was the center’s director.

“(Former County Commissioner) Gerald Jones approached Rollie about a vacancy on the health board and it took only one meeting for (Sander) to know he was home,” said Craig, health center director from 1975 to 2012.

“He really cared about the (PHC) staff because he knew nobody gets wealthy working in public health,” said Jane Wernsman, who has directed the health center since Craig’s retirement.

“(Sander) looked for ways to help the staff get the benefits they were entitled to in order to make the job more attractive,” Wernsman said.

“(Sander) had a common sense approach, was down to earth and had the best interests of the public at heart,” she added.