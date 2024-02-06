Sander files to run for alderman in Jackson

Former Jackson mayor and acting Alderman Paul Sander has filed to run for the remaining unexpired term -- one year of a two-year term.
Jackson city clerk Liza Walker confirmed Wednesday that Sander filed to complete the term.
Former Alderman Phil Penzel resigned in May to free his company, Penzel Construction in Jackson, to pursue new business opportunities, according to previous reporting.
In August, Mayor Dwain Hahs appointed Sander to serve as Ward 1 alderman for Penzel's remaining term.
Sander is head coach of Saxony Lutheran High School's baseball team.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.