Volunteers filled sandbags in Cape Girardeau's Red Star neighborhood Wednesday as floodwaters continued to rise.

Members of Southeast Missouri State University's football team and other volunteers helped fill and stack sandbags, said Stan Polivick, assistant director of public works. The State Emergency Management Agency provided the city with a machine that fills four sandbags simultaneously, Polivick said.

The city's fire department is keeping the machine filled with sand, he added.

As of midafternoon Wednesday, no houses had been flooded, Polivick said. Mississippi River floodwaters stood at over 42 feet at Cape Girardeau. The river is forecast to crest Saturday night at 48.5 feet.

A number of homes and businesses in the Red Star neighborhood on the city's northeast side and in the Meadowbrook neighborhood on the city's far south side are expected to be flooded later this week, Polivick said.

From left, Andrew Forbes, Giovanni Negron and Kendall Donnerson load up a truck Wednesday with sandbags for residents of the Red Star neighborhood in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Meanwhile, Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams said Wednesday property owners whose homes have been damaged by flooding qualify to have those properties removed from the 2017 tax rolls.

State law allows such a move when residential structures are destroyed by a natural disaster, provided the county commission in that county has enacted those provisions, Adams said.

Cape Girardeau County Commission enacted those provisions in 2003, he said.

Property owners whose homes have been damaged to the point they are unoccupied and uninhabitable qualify to have the assessments of those structures removed from the 2017 tax rolls, Adams said.

If the damaged structures are repaired and the homes reoccupied within this year, the properties will be placed back on the tax books on a pro-rata basis, he said.

By law, commercial and agricultural improvements do not qualify, Adams said.