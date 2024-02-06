Sample ballot posted for April 4 Cape Girardeau County elections

Contested elections and tax initiative issues populate the Tuesday, April 4, ballot for Cape Girardeau County.
Races in which the number of candidates exceed the number of open positions are listed below and as they will appear on the ballot.
- Jackson Schools R-2 (three to elect to three-year terms): Brandon Parker Pylate; Christine Warren; Greg Farrow; Bruce W. Thomas; Darcy L. Lilley.
- Cape Girardeau Schools No. 63 (three to elect to three-year terms): Jared W. Ritter; Missy Nieveen Phegley; Kim G. Swartz; Roy Diamond, Jr.; Casey Lee Cook; Summer Shardae McCauley; Byron D. Bonner.
- Meadow Heights Schools R-2 (three to elect to three-year terms): Dennis Mouser; Lindsey Davis Petton; Mary (Kathi) Miinch; Gena G. Welker.
- Nell Holcomb Schools R-4 (three to elect to three-year terms): Joshua E. Carter; Christine Tourville; Julie Urzi; Tammy Brock.
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees (two to elect to four-year terms): Diane Howard; Nancy K. Johnson; William Lewis; Richard J. Swartz.
- Cape Girardeau Special Road District (one to elect to a three-year term): Jon M. Kasten; Dwayne Kirchhoff.
- Jackson Aldermen/Ward 4 (one to elect to a two-year term): Tommy Kimbel; Shana Williams.
Initiatives
- Cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Cape Girardeau County are all asking for a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana.
- Jackson Schools Proposition I — to increase operating tax levy for general operating expenses of the district by $0.47 per $100 assessed valuation of personal and real property.
- Jackson Schools Proposition N — to borrow $60 million for capital improvements to the district. If approved, the estimated debt service levy will increase by $0.44 per $100 assessed valuation of personal and real property.
- Public Water Supply District No. 2 seeks approval to issue $10 million in waterworks revenue bonds.
Of note
The following races fielded no candidates for the April election: North County Fire Protection District (six-year term); East County Fire Protection District (six-year term); Public Water Supply District No. 2 (three-year term); Village of Pocahontas Trustees (two-year and one-year terms); Village of Old Appleton Trustees (two-year term); Village of Oak Ridge Trustees (three-year term).
To access the ballot online, visit www.capecounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Sample-Ballot-April-2023-2.pdf.