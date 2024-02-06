All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 17, 2023
Sample ballot posted for April 4 Cape Girardeau County elections
Contested elections and tax initiative issues populate the Tuesday, April 4, ballot for Cape Girardeau County. Races in which the number of candidates exceed the number of open positions are listed below and as they will appear on the ballot. n Jackson Schools R-2 (three to elect to three-year terms): Brandon Parker Pylate; Christine Warren; Greg Farrow; Bruce W. Thomas; Darcy L. Lilley...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A sample ballot for the Tuesday, April 4, Cape Girardeau County elections has been released.
A sample ballot for the Tuesday, April 4, Cape Girardeau County elections has been released.Cape Girardeau County

Contested elections and tax initiative issues populate the Tuesday, April 4, ballot for Cape Girardeau County.

Races in which the number of candidates exceed the number of open positions are listed below and as they will appear on the ballot.

  • Jackson Schools R-2 (three to elect to three-year terms): Brandon Parker Pylate; Christine Warren; Greg Farrow; Bruce W. Thomas; Darcy L. Lilley.
  • Cape Girardeau Schools No. 63 (three to elect to three-year terms): Jared W. Ritter; Missy Nieveen Phegley; Kim G. Swartz; Roy Diamond, Jr.; Casey Lee Cook; Summer Shardae McCauley; Byron D. Bonner.
  • Meadow Heights Schools R-2 (three to elect to three-year terms): Dennis Mouser; Lindsey Davis Petton; Mary (Kathi) Miinch; Gena G. Welker.
  • Nell Holcomb Schools R-4 (three to elect to three-year terms): Joshua E. Carter; Christine Tourville; Julie Urzi; Tammy Brock.
  • Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees (two to elect to four-year terms): Diane Howard; Nancy K. Johnson; William Lewis; Richard J. Swartz.
  • Cape Girardeau Special Road District (one to elect to a three-year term): Jon M. Kasten; Dwayne Kirchhoff.
  • Jackson Aldermen/Ward 4 (one to elect to a two-year term): Tommy Kimbel; Shana Williams.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Initiatives

  • Cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Cape Girardeau County are all asking for a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana.
  • Jackson Schools Proposition I — to increase operating tax levy for general operating expenses of the district by $0.47 per $100 assessed valuation of personal and real property.
  • Jackson Schools Proposition N — to borrow $60 million for capital improvements to the district. If approved, the estimated debt service levy will increase by $0.44 per $100 assessed valuation of personal and real property.
  • Public Water Supply District No. 2 seeks approval to issue $10 million in waterworks revenue bonds.

Of note

The following races fielded no candidates for the April election: North County Fire Protection District (six-year term); East County Fire Protection District (six-year term); Public Water Supply District No. 2 (three-year term); Village of Pocahontas Trustees (two-year and one-year terms); Village of Old Appleton Trustees (two-year term); Village of Oak Ridge Trustees (three-year term).

To access the ballot online, visit www.capecounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Sample-Ballot-April-2023-2.pdf.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy