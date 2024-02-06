All sections
NewsSeptember 23, 2022

Sample ballot available for Cape Girardeau County's fall election

The fall general election is less than seven weeks away and voters who wish to see what's on the Nov. 8 ballot may have an early look at the Cape Girardeau County website. "I'm expecting a good turnout because of the midterms and because of the marijuana initiative," said Kara Clark Summers, who has served as Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers has posted a sample Nov. 8 Cape Girardeau County ballot on capecounty.us. County commissioners Thursday approved an election security contract with Apollo Information Systems.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers has posted a sample Nov. 8 Cape Girardeau County ballot on capecounty.us. County commissioners Thursday approved an election security contract with Apollo Information Systems.

The fall general election is less than seven weeks away and voters who wish to see what's on the Nov. 8 ballot may have an early look at the Cape Girardeau County website.

"I'm expecting a good turnout because of the midterms and because of the marijuana initiative," said Kara Clark Summers, who has served as Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007.

The marijuana ballot issue is Constitutional Amendment 3.

"A "yes" vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one, and would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a six percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana," according to www.Ballotpedia.org.

The sample ballot is available at www.capecounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballot-November-2022.pdf.

Contested races

  • State representative District 147: In a three-way race for the seat vacated by Wayne Wallingford following his Dec. 29 appointment to be director of the state's Department of Revenue, Republican John Voss, Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek will square off. The seat Wallingford held in the General Assembly has been vacant for all of 2022.
  • U.S. House, 8th District: Incumbent Republican Jason Smith, in office since 2013, faces Democrat Randi McCallian and Libertarian Jim Higgins.
  • U.S. Senate: Four candidates are vying to replace the retiring Roy Blunt: Republican Eric Schmitt, the state's current attorney general; Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, nurse and beer heiress; Libertarian Jonathan Dine; and Paul Venable of the Constitution Party.
  • State auditor: Three hopefuls are in the contest to succeed retiring incumbent Nicole Galloway: Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, the state's current treasurer; Democrat Alan Green; and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr.

Other

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst on Thursday OK'd a state-paid election security agreement with California-based Apollo Information Systems.

"A new Missouri law went into effect Aug. 28, House Bill 878, that among other things requires a cybersecurity audit every two years," Summers said. "We've already had one audit provided by Secretary of State (John R. "Jay") Ashcroft's office and this agreement allows us to work with Apollo on scheduling and completing a second (audit) assessment."

Summers clarified there is no cost to the county for this cybersecurity review with Ashcroft's office picking up the entire tab.

The county previously worked with Austin, Texas-based CyberDefenses Inc. before the company was acquired by Apollo in June.

Local News
