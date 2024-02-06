Sample ballot available for Cape Girardeau County's fall election

The fall general election is less than seven weeks away and voters who wish to see what's on the Nov. 8 ballot may have an early look at the Cape Girardeau County website.

"I'm expecting a good turnout because of the midterms and because of the marijuana initiative," said Kara Clark Summers, who has served as Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007.

The marijuana ballot issue is Constitutional Amendment 3.

"A "yes" vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one, and would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a six percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana," according to www.Ballotpedia.org.

The sample ballot is available at www.capecounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballot-November-2022.pdf.