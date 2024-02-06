Sample ballot available for Cape Girardeau County's fall election

The fall general election is less than seven weeks away and voters who wish to see what's on the Nov. 8 ballot may have an early look at the Cape Girardeau County website.
"I'm expecting a good turnout because of the midterms and because of the marijuana initiative," said Kara Clark Summers, who has served as Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007.
The marijuana ballot issue is Constitutional Amendment 3.
"A "yes" vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one, and would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a six percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana," according to www.Ballotpedia.org.
The sample ballot is available at www.capecounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballot-November-2022.pdf.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst on Thursday OK'd a state-paid election security agreement with California-based Apollo Information Systems.
"A new Missouri law went into effect Aug. 28, House Bill 878, that among other things requires a cybersecurity audit every two years," Summers said. "We've already had one audit provided by Secretary of State (John R. "Jay") Ashcroft's office and this agreement allows us to work with Apollo on scheduling and completing a second (audit) assessment."
Summers clarified there is no cost to the county for this cybersecurity review with Ashcroft's office picking up the entire tab.
The county previously worked with Austin, Texas-based CyberDefenses Inc. before the company was acquired by Apollo in June.
