Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer Chris Rutledge said his organization is in a position similar to past years: equipped to address maintenance concerns, but short of the capital necessary for large improvement projects.

In delivering a presentation during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee, Rutledge said the transportation system should be a priority as a matter of course.

“Did anyone get here today by road or by street?” he joked. “Show of hands?”

But he said Missouri voters would have to have a “conversation” about funding before major upgrades could become feasible.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, who attended the breakfast, said the situation Rutledge described has been the status quo for years.

“We know we need to do something, so we’ve had numerous discussions at the state and local level as to what [new funding models] might look like,” Swan said.

The possibilities, she said, include toll roads, privatization of portions of highway, gas taxes and others. But so far, all have been hypothetical.

She said she hopes to see a solution that would let Missouri residents vote directly on proposed priorities.

“That has worked for us in Cape Girardeau,” she said. “I think it’s worth looking into at the state level.”

Such a representative solution would seem to be in line with the way Rutledge described MoDOT’s guiding principles. The transportation system, he said, represents billions of dollars in investment, and his organization feels compelled to ensure citizens in all parts of the state have access to that system.