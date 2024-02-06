All sections
NewsMay 24, 2023

Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy

Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of Beggs' distant cousins and owner/operator of Sign Art Studio on Highway 25 near Gordonville, began working at the market at age 16...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Customers purchase produce and other goodies at Pioneer Orchard in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010.
Customers purchase produce and other goodies at Pioneer Orchard in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010. Southeast Missourian file

Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14.

Nancy Collier, one of Beggs' distant cousins and owner/operator of Sign Art Studio on Highway 25 near Gordonville, began working at the market at age 16.

"He brought fun into the workplace, and because he was light-hearted, you didn't realize how much peach fuzz you had all over your arms," Collier said. "The market didn't have any air conditioning back in 1971, but Sam had a way about smiling and made it so you didn't think much about how hard the work was. He gave a lot of produce away if he saw people were in need, or he'd reduce the price. He had a big heart."

Wysiwyg image
Wysiwyg image

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said Beggs was a "big part" of Jackson.

"Pioneer Market, which Sam started, was known throughout the region for fruits, vegetables, and he employed a lot of young people over the years," he said.

Sam Beggs
Sam Beggs
Sam Beggs
Sam Beggs

Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, praised Beggs for the "heritage" he left behind.

"Sam will be missed. Pioneer Orchard will always be remembered as a staple in Jackson, and we here at the chamber wish his family healing in this difficult time, and we express our gratitude for what he meant for the area," he said.

Beggs earned an undergraduate degree in horticulture at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

After college, he inherited a small roadside produce business on Highway 72 in Jackson and turned it into Pioneer Orchard Market, adding a garden center and nursery.

He operated the market until his retirement in 2013.

In his final years, Beggs was afflicted with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

His wife of nearly 59 years, Margaret Beggs, survives, as does his son and two daughters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Collier said she remembered a particular summer day working at Pioneer Market.

"One day it was hot, and it was a hard day, and I was leaning against a cabinet, and Sam looked at me and said, 'If you have time to lean, you have time to clean.' And then he'd smile. I've told that story to my own employees."

Collier also recalled Beggs' volunteer service, including his driving the church bus for a youth group.

"(Sam) definitely lived out the idea of God, family and business."

Beggs was 79.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

