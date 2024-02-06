Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy

Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14.

Nancy Collier, one of Beggs' distant cousins and owner/operator of Sign Art Studio on Highway 25 near Gordonville, began working at the market at age 16.

"He brought fun into the workplace, and because he was light-hearted, you didn't realize how much peach fuzz you had all over your arms," Collier said. "The market didn't have any air conditioning back in 1971, but Sam had a way about smiling and made it so you didn't think much about how hard the work was. He gave a lot of produce away if he saw people were in need, or he'd reduce the price. He had a big heart."

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said Beggs was a "big part" of Jackson.

"Pioneer Market, which Sam started, was known throughout the region for fruits, vegetables, and he employed a lot of young people over the years," he said.

Sam Beggs

Sam Beggs

Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, praised Beggs for the "heritage" he left behind.