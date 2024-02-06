Salvation Army's Amicks being reassigned to Nebraska

Salvation Army Capts. Ronnie and Bridgette Amick will be reassigned to Omaha, Nebraska, in June after having served in Cape Girardeau since July 2013.
Ronnie Amick said they quickly grew to love Cape Girardeau, despite not knowing the area before their arrival.
"It's a very loving community and a very supportive community," he said. "Very laid back, with lots of creative ideas and people."
He said he was most impressed with residents' willingness to get involved with volunteer efforts and committees to address community issues.
He said working with the residents of Cape Girardeau is what he's most proud of during their tenure here.
"If anything, I would say we just continued the work that the previous officers started and grew the Salvations Army's presence into the community, really letting people know what the Salvation Army does."
"As a Salvation Army officer, you are called to serve God and the community to the best of your ability," Bridgette Amick said in a news release. "We want Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area to know that's why we showed up at the office every morning."
Ronnie Amick said they won't know who will be replacing them in Cape Girardeau until June 11, but he said he is confident the organization will place well-qualified individuals.
"I hope they just continue the message that the Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers," he said.
The Amicks will continue to serve here until they move. Ronnie Amick said although they aren't sure what their new post in Nebraska will bring them, their focus until then will be on making sure the day-to-day operations of the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau are kept up so the incoming directors can acclimate themselves easier.
