Salvation Army's Amicks being reassigned to Nebraska

Salvation Army Capts. Ronnie and Bridgette Amick will be reassigned to Omaha, Nebraska, in June after having served in Cape Girardeau since July 2013.

Ronnie Amick said they quickly grew to love Cape Girardeau, despite not knowing the area before their arrival.

"It's a very loving community and a very supportive community," he said. "Very laid back, with lots of creative ideas and people."

He said he was most impressed with residents' willingness to get involved with volunteer efforts and committees to address community issues.

He said working with the residents of Cape Girardeau is what he's most proud of during their tenure here.