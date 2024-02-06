Salvation Army to host vaccine clinic Saturday

The Salvation Army will be hosting the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a limited amount of vaccinations available, so those wishing to receive a vaccine dose must register to receive an appointment. To register, call The Salvation Army at (573) 335-7000, or sign up at The Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau...