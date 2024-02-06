Salvation Army sets plans for annual Thanksgiving Day meal

Plans are in place for the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving Day dinner, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lt. Matthew DeGonia said.
Items on the menu will be the “traditional” Thanksgiving Day fare — turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and green beans — but food donations help make it a reality, he said.
“We usually have 100 pies donated to us,” DeGonia said, adding aluminum pans, coffee and creamer and paper plates are also requested.
He said about 40 turkeys are cooked each year at Cape Career and Technology Center and Chartwells Catering at Southeast Missouri State University.
Volunteers also are needed for such tasks as deboning the turkey and serving on Thanksgiving Day. He said more than 600 meals were served last year — including the 150 that were delivered to the elderly and homebound individuals.
Winter wear also will be available for those in need on Thanksgiving, DeGonia said.
“The coats we collected last week are for our Thanksgiving coat drive,” he said.
As of Saturday, DeGonia said he was unsure of the number of coats donated, adding, “but it was a lot.”
DeGonia said a large number of the Salvation Army’s clientele can’t afford a nice Thanksgiving Day meal, “so that’s an opportunity for them to come.”
“It’s also an opportunity for families to take part in the community,” he said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can get more information at (573) 335-7000.
