Salvation Army sets plans for annual Thanksgiving Day meal

Plans are in place for the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving Day dinner, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lt. Matthew DeGonia said.

Items on the menu will be the “traditional” Thanksgiving Day fare — turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and green beans — but food donations help make it a reality, he said.

“We usually have 100 pies donated to us,” DeGonia said, adding aluminum pans, coffee and creamer and paper plates are also requested.

He said about 40 turkeys are cooked each year at Cape Career and Technology Center and Chartwells Catering at Southeast Missouri State University.

Volunteers also are needed for such tasks as deboning the turkey and serving on Thanksgiving Day. He said more than 600 meals were served last year — including the 150 that were delivered to the elderly and homebound individuals.