Salvation Army says fundraising successful

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau met its Christmas Tree of Lights fundraising goal this year, the organization announced Tuesday.
“We surpassed both our kettle goal and our mail appeal goal,” Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer at the Salvation Army, said in a news release.
The campaign sought to raise $251,500 this year by combining the mail appeal and kettle goals. Both of those efforts had success, the release stated.
