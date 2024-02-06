Salvation Army reports need ahead of Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau will offer coats and a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need Nov. 22, but according to Lt. Matthew DeGonia, donations are in short supply.
Degonia helped at Health Point Fitness in Cape Girardeau with Coats for Kids, an annual Salvation Army fundraiser that last year helped gather more than 400 coats.
"Southeast has had boxes for a month or so, but most of our donations are coming in today," he said Friday.
Both events flow together, DeGonia explained.
The free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22, along with the distribution of coats.
"It's definitely become a community staple," he said.
Food donations are down from last year, he said. Thanksgiving Day foods, including turkey, cranberry sauce and rolls, are needed.
"We make 20 to 30 pans of each side, so that's just tons of food. To feed 600 people, it needs to go a long way," he said. "We're probably going to serve close to that again this year."
Last year, the organization received 45 turkeys, slightly surpassing its needed goal in order to provide full meals.
Turkeys cost the most, he said. DeGonia is hoping 45 turkeys will be donated by Nov. 22.
More than 125 volunteers were part of last year's Thanksgiving Day efforts, DeGonia said, helping with passing out coats, preparing and delivering to-go meals for those who are homebound, and cleaning up after the event.
Drop-off times for contributions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.