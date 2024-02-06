Salvation Army reports need ahead of Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau will offer coats and a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need Nov. 22, but according to Lt. Matthew DeGonia, donations are in short supply.

Degonia helped at Health Point Fitness in Cape Girardeau with Coats for Kids, an annual Salvation Army fundraiser that last year helped gather more than 400 coats.

"Southeast has had boxes for a month or so, but most of our donations are coming in today," he said Friday.

Both events flow together, DeGonia explained.

The free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22, along with the distribution of coats.

"It's definitely become a community staple," he said.

Food donations are down from last year, he said. Thanksgiving Day foods, including turkey, cranberry sauce and rolls, are needed.