All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 5, 2018

Salvation Army reports need ahead of Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau will offer coats and a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need Nov. 22, but according to Lt. Matthew DeGonia, donations are in short supply. Degonia helped at Health Point Fitness in Cape Girardeau with Coats for Kids, an annual Salvation Army fundraiser that last year helped gather more than 400 coats...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Proctor family, from right, Lizzy, Abby, Tim and Jenny, assemble turkey dinners Nov. 23, 2017, at the Thanksgiving Day luncheon at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
The Proctor family, from right, Lizzy, Abby, Tim and Jenny, assemble turkey dinners Nov. 23, 2017, at the Thanksgiving Day luncheon at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau will offer coats and a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need Nov. 22, but according to Lt. Matthew DeGonia, donations are in short supply.

Degonia helped at Health Point Fitness in Cape Girardeau with Coats for Kids, an annual Salvation Army fundraiser that last year helped gather more than 400 coats.

"Southeast has had boxes for a month or so, but most of our donations are coming in today," he said Friday.

Both events flow together, DeGonia explained.

The free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22, along with the distribution of coats.

"It's definitely become a community staple," he said.

Food donations are down from last year, he said. Thanksgiving Day foods, including turkey, cranberry sauce and rolls, are needed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We make 20 to 30 pans of each side, so that's just tons of food. To feed 600 people, it needs to go a long way," he said. "We're probably going to serve close to that again this year."

Last year, the organization received 45 turkeys, slightly surpassing its needed goal in order to provide full meals.

Turkeys cost the most, he said. DeGonia is hoping 45 turkeys will be donated by Nov. 22.

More than 125 volunteers were part of last year's Thanksgiving Day efforts, DeGonia said, helping with passing out coats, preparing and delivering to-go meals for those who are homebound, and cleaning up after the event.

Drop-off times for contributions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy