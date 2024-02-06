Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau County responds to pandemic

This year’s approach to holiday services will be different, said Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau County, but the traditional holiday meals and toy and food drives will go on — with an eye toward safety and service.
“Normally, we would have upward of 150 people in our building signing up for Christmas food boxes, or Christmas toy boxes. Sometimes as many as 200 people in our gym at a time during the Thanksgiving dinner and coat distribution. During this time that isn’t safe, so we have had to change how we plan to serve the community this holiday season,” DeGonia said in a news release.
This year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be carryout only, he said, and the winter clothing drive will see a limited number of people allowed in the building at a time.
“It will look and feel different, but we are glad that we can still serve,” he said.
Christmas toy and food box applications will look different, as well. Details are being finalized, DeGonia said, but an online platform will be in use. A limited number of appointments are available for those who don’t have internet access, he added.
More details will be announced in coming weeks on Facebook @TSACapeGirardeau.
