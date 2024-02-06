All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2024

Salvation Army looking for warming-center overnight volunteers

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau needs overnight volunteers for its warming center while the highest temperature in the city for the rest of the week is forecast to be 33 degrees Thursday, Jan. 18. The Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reiner said the facility, 701 Good Hope St., is still short of overnight volunteers. She said that seven people were housed Monday, Jan. 15, and 21 were housed Tuesday, Jan. 16...

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau needs overnight volunteers for its warming center while the highest temperature in the city for the rest of the week is forecast to be 33 degrees Thursday, Jan. 18.

The Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reiner said the facility, 701 Good Hope St., is still short of overnight volunteers. She said that seven people were housed Monday, Jan. 15, and 21 were housed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Reiner said the facility hasn't had to deal with any overflow of people but that they do only have space for 40.

For more information on volunteering or the warming center, call (573) 335-7000, and people can also volunteer by going to The Salvation Army's sign-up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4FAEAE2CA0FEC43-47270020-overnight#.

According to a previous Southeast Missourian article, the Rev. Bob Lenz stated Restoration Community Church in Scott City was setting up to open the church in case of overflow for The Salvation Army facility.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library and facilities such as the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and Shawnee Park Center 835 S. West End Blvd., also are available for people during their normal business hours.

Story Tags
Local News
