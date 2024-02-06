Salvation Army looking for warming-center overnight volunteers

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau needs overnight volunteers for its warming center while the highest temperature in the city for the rest of the week is forecast to be 33 degrees Thursday, Jan. 18.

The Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reiner said the facility, 701 Good Hope St., is still short of overnight volunteers. She said that seven people were housed Monday, Jan. 15, and 21 were housed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Reiner said the facility hasn't had to deal with any overflow of people but that they do only have space for 40.