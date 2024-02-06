Salvation Army hoping for increase in financial support

The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau aims to raise $341,000 during the annual Tree of Lights Campaign, but has so far raised only $77,332, according to a news release.
"The money raised during our Tree of Lights Campaign is how we operate our programs, keep the lights on and pay our employees," Lt. Matt DeGonia, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army, said in the release. "It is our biggest fundraising opportunity, and we need all the help we can get."
Red kettles and bellringers have been out since Nov. 15, and the mail appeal for donations has been on since the beginning of November, the release stated.
"We really hope it picks up in the coming weeks," DeGonia said in the release.
